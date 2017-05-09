Ohio River rises, erodes more riverbanks

The tree that is in the water used to be a part of Karla Scott's yard.

Rain water and river erosion has carved out this ditch behind homes on the Ohio River.

Karla Scott enjoys her quiet neighborhood on the river. "This is my happy place, living on the river," she said.

She's been swinging on her back porch for 23 years. Slowly, she's watched the river wash away her yard.

“This is something we've been dealing with for a long time,” she said. “You can tell all the way down how much has been lost."

She said half her yard is now in the river. Scott is worried that in a couple of years she won't have anything left to save.

Homeowners along the Ohio River want to know what they can do to fix this. They brought the problem to U.S. Rep James Comer last month.

His office sent the following statement:

I look forward to working with local homeowners and officials to ensure that the federal government is doing everything possible to respond to my constituents’ concerns about erosion along the Ohio River. I would encourage anyone who has questions about this issue to contact my Washington, DC office by calling 202-225-3115.

Scott said she's had no luck reaching out for help. "I've called the Army Corps of Engineers. Nothing. I've called the state. Nothing,” Scott said. “Nobody wants to own up to any of the damage. We can put more rip rap in there, but that's thousands and thousands of dollars."

An Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman said they do not deal with private property.

“That's a civilian inquiry. We're federal agency, so I wouldn't be able to address that,” said Carol Labashosky. When asked if that means they can do whatever they want to fix their land, she said “That's up to the property owner to make that decision."

Scott said she’s waiting for answers to see what she should do next. She said she understands that’s just part of living on the river, but she wants to preserve the riverbank as much as she can.