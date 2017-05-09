Illinois Star Center Mall files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

A mall in the Local 6 area has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and a lawyer for the mall says the reorganization is due to an ongoing dispute with the city.

Attorney Tom Riske the Carmody MacDonald P.C. law firm says Tuesday that the Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion, Illinois, filed for Chapter 11 "due primarily to financial problems caused by an ongoing dispute with the City of Marion regarding disputed bonds."

Risk says the mall expects to have no interruptions in services or changes in hours, and that "it will be business as usual" for stores there.