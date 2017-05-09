Sheriff's office: Man dies after driving into flooded roadway

A southern Illinois man died after he drove into a roadway that was covered with water Tuesday afternoon, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers got a call at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday reporting a truck in the water on Ingram Hill Road.

Responders with the sheriff's department, Saline County EMS and the Harrisburg Fire Department went to were the truck was. Firefighters recovered the man's body from the truck, and the county coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says no other information is being released until the man's family can be notified.