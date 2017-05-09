Marshall County E911 leaders find county mostly in favor of parcel fee

You may soon pay more for a life-saving service in one local county.

Marshall County's 911 leaders went out in the community to talk about changing the way the county's E911 Center is funded. Leaders say most everyone was in favor of an additional parcel fee, a fee that would appear on your property tax. Now, they've forwarded the proposal to commissioners. It's a service some people are willing to pay for.

In Marshall County, 3-year-old Conner is just old enough to feed the ducks at the park. His nanna, Suzann Cass, says he's doesn't know about 911 yet. That's a lesson in the future. But Cass says it's a service that needs to be available.

“It’s gotta be funded somehow," Cass says.

A fee has not been passed. But if county leaders approve it, E911 leaders say it could cost you $36 to $48 more per year that you would pay with your property tax.

E911 Director Misti Drew says people are overwhelmingly in favor of one of three options: a parcel fee. She says people felt increasing landline fees wasn't fair, and asking local government to subsidize more money wasn't prudent.

“It’s only the beginning to make the funding mechanism work, whatever it may be," Drew says.

Drew's submitted her findings. It's now in the hands of the fiscal court whether to approve the option to fund E911 services.

“Our court is dedicated to finding a solution. They know they can't subsidize at the current level they are," Drew says.

Cass says to keep the people in her life, like Conner, safe, the money is nothing. “It was just a security thing, knowing I can call 911, and in a few minutes, help is there," Cass says.

Drew says the parcel fee would replace the landline fee. And it would be a flat fee, which means it would not be based on your property value. But, she says, the first step would be for the fiscal court to approve a parcel fee then discuss how much the fee would be.

Fees would be imposed on properties where someone was living. We've reached out to Marshall County Fiscal Court leaders asking what they think about the potential parcel 911 fee. We did not hear back.