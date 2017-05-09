First ticket sale for 2017 St. Jude dream home

Tickets are on sale for is year's St. Jude dream home!

Earlier Tuesday morning, we were ere for the ceremonial first ticket sale. Stephanie Heilig of Paducah did the honors -- along with her children, Allie and Ian. Stephanie was happy to write her $100 check because Allie was a St. Jude patient 11 years ago when she was just a baby.

Stephanie along with many others will be watching our special September 10th. That's when we will announced the new owner of the home built by JEDA Homes and Phil Franklin. The house is in the Cimarron Cove subdivision.

It's valued at $375,000 and you can win it with a $100 ticket. You can walk through the home on August 26th but until then, we have a video showing the progress workers have made on the home.

Tickets are on sale now! You can get yours at Regions Bank locations or Lowell King insurance in Bardwell. You can call 1-800-382-8604 or click here.