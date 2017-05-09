White House announces President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More
Obama and Trump haven’t spoken since the inauguration, though an aide said Obama would take Trump’s call if the Republican reached out.More
Obama and Trump haven’t spoken since the inauguration, though an aide said Obama would take Trump’s call if the Republican reached out.More
Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily. Senators approved the plan in a 28-2 vote Monday.More
Tennessee's $37 billion state budget proposal is heading to Gov. Bill Haslam after the Senate passed it easily. Senators approved the plan in a 28-2 vote Monday.More
Louisville attorney John K. Bush has become the latest Kentuckian to be nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More
Louisville attorney John K. Bush has become the latest Kentuckian to be nominated by President Donald Trump for a seat on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More