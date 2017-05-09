Hardin, Sheppard indicted in Marshall County U4 case

Two men charged in a case involving the overdoses of two brothers — one of whom died — were indicted on felony charges by a Marshall County grand jury Tuesday.

Commonwealth Attorney Mark Blankenship says the grand jury indicted 23-year-old Thomas "Jared" Hardin and 25-year-old Jevan Sheppard on charges of trafficking a synthetic drug. The grand jury also indicted Hardin on a charge of second degree manslaughter.

On March 14, 18-year-old Karson May and 23-year-old Taylor May were found unresponsive in a home on South Main Street in Calvert City. Responders administered first aid at the home, but Taylor passed away at the home. Karson was taken to an area hospital. Investigators say the two had taken the synthetic drug U4, also known as Pink.

Hardin is accused of giving Taylor May the U4 that is believed to have led to his death. Sheppard is accused of selling the U4 to Hardin.

Blankenship says the United States Attorney's Office may bring other charges once the autopsy reports for Taylor May are available.