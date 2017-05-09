Reynolds, Rockies rough up Cubs 10-4 in opener of DH

DENVER (AP) - Ryan Hanigan hit a two-out, bases-clearing single as part of a six-run third inning, Mark Reynolds homered for a fourth straight game and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 10-4 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener.



Reynolds also added two RBI singles as every player in the starting lineup, including pitcher Antonio Senzatela, had a hit for the NL West-leading Rockies. Reynolds is batting .533 through four games on this 10-game homestand.



Senzatela (5-1) struggled with his command over six innings but wiggled out of several tough spots. The hard-throwing rookie had three walks and four strikeouts.



Jake Arrieta (4-2) was removed after 3 2/3 innings - his shortest stint as a Cub. He surrendered nine hits and nine runs, but just five were earned.

