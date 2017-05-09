No US Open homecoming for former Cowboys QB Tony Romo

ALEDO, Texas (AP) - A bogey for Tony Romo in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open in his home state.



The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't make it through an 18-hole local qualifier for a spot in the U.S. Open next month in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.



Just a few weeks after retiring as an NFL player, and a few months before his new job as an NFL broadcaster with CBS Sports, Romo shot a 3-over 75 on Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. He finished 40th among 107 players competing for seven sectional qualifying spots, six strokes out of a playoff for the last spot.



It was Romo's third qualifying attempt for the U.S. Open. He made it to a 36-hole sectional qualifier in 2010, but after his 71 the first 18 holes was forced to withdraw before finishing because of two rain delays and a conflict with a Cowboys minicamp.



Romo tied for 44th in a local qualifier in 2011.

