On National Teacher Day, thanking educators

Teachers deal with long hours, tough situations, and financial struggles, yet they continue to educate, inspire, and motivate us.

We're thanking local educators for National Teacher Day on Tuesday. We spoke with local teachers about their passion to educate future leaders, workers, and parents. We asked them what keeps them working in the classroom day in and day out. Here are some of the answers they gave us. There is also a conversation about teaching on our Facebook Fan Page.



Roy Hensel, who has taught for 44 years said, "I'm not there just for academic purposes, but to help people get through some hard times."



Sarah Duren teaches first grade. She told us, "They love you as much as you love them, so that's what makes it for me. That's what helps me know I made the right choice."



We also spoke with Special Education teacher Jessica Aldridge, who said, "I feel like those individual relationships with each child is so important. They know I love them and know I care about them. I give them a hug and a high five each and every day, even students that don't work with special needs or disabilities. I go in and out of the classrooms, so I enjoy working in the classrooms as a collaborative teacher, as well as a resource teacher to meet the needs of the kids."



First grade teacher Catherine Clontz said, "It's just really fun to watch their development. It's pretty special knowing that I have a little bit of a hand in that."



Cody Lane teaches fifth and sixth grades. He told us, while he gets to have a fun time with his students, "but really making a difference on top of that too (is what matters). I feel like it's what I was meant to do, and I couldn't be more happy about the career path I chose. And I hope and I pray I do make a difference in these kids' lives for the better."

National Teacher Day is part of Teacher Appreciation Week, so there's still time to say thanks to an educator in your life.