Grant King's clients encouraged to reach out to Kentucky Bar Association

A lawyer representing Grant King says she does not know if his victims will ever see their money. King, a local attorney, is accused of stealing settlement money from his clients.More
Kentucky State Police arrested Utah men after they were found transporting 33 pounds of heroin.More
A Paducah man was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies found that he had a homemade explosive device.More
Joseph "Joey" Anderson's attorney said Anderson got into the knife fight that led to Grant Beckner's death to defend himself. "That is not an intentional murder. It may be something else less, but it is not a murder," Attorney Don Thomas said of the evidence in the case.More
A man who was assaulted on a Fulton Transit Bus on Friday has died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police Post 1.More
