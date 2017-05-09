Grant King's clients encouraged to reach out to Kentucky Bar Association

A lawyer representing Grant King says she does not know if his victims will ever see their money. King, a local attorney, is accused of stealing settlement money from his clients.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking into at least 34 claims.

King appeared in court on theft charges on Tuesday, but waived the preliminary hearing. Attorney Emily Roark says it's early in the case, but she doesn't see it going to a jury trial. She says King doesn't have a lot of money and it's a no-win for everyone involved. They're representing him at no charge.

"Life is hard. It's stressful, and sometimes we let it get out of control before we seek help, and it appears that is what happened in this case," Roark said.

A single mother of four, Michelle Childress already struggled to support her family. To make things worse, she was in a motorcycle crash in 2012, and five years later she says she still hasn't seen the settlement money.

"It's always been an excuse for the last five years. Deep down this is what I though was going on, but I guess I didn't want to believe it," Childress said.

She was represented by Grant King, who's accused of taking client's settlement money in two cases similar to hers. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is now investigating Childress' claim, along with 33 others.

After the appearance, Roark says she wasn't sure if his clients would ever get their settlement money.

"As far as I'm aware, Mr. King is not sitting on a lump of money with a pile of cash to pay people back," Roark said.

She is advising King's clients involved in this case to reach out to the Kentucky Bar Association. The bar has a fund set up to provide some restitution to clients in cases like Kings.

"It's very frustrating. I just trusted him," said Childress.

Childress says she's hoping to get $25,000 in settlement money.

The fund is called the Client's Security Fund. To qualify your loss must have been caused by the dishonest conduct of a lawyer. They must have happened during the lawyer/client relationship. Claims must be filed within two years after you knew an attorney was dishonest or committed fraud. For information on how to make a claim to the Kentucky Bar Association, click here.

Roark says King is in the process of giving his law license up.

We want to be transparent in our reporting. King owes our parent company, Paxton Media, money for advertising services.