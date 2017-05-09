Paducah leaders vote to rezone Pecan Drive property

The city of Paducah has voted in favor of rezoning a property along Pecan Drive that has been a source of controversy for some neighbors nearby.

At Tuesday's Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners approved an ordinance to rezone a roughly 18-acre property at 4231 Pecan Drive from a low density residential zone to a high density residential zone.

Four commissioners voted in favor of the zoning change during the May 9 meeting. The lone no vote came from Commissioner Richard Abraham.

The owner of the property plans to build a skilled nursing facility at that site.

Some neighbors have said they were against rezoning the property, citing concerns about traffic, noise and flooding if the street is zoned as high density.

At a city commission meeting last month, Paducah Economic Development President and CEO Scott Darnell said he supported rezoning the property for the nursing facility, saying it would be a low-impact project that would fit in well with the health care industry in Paducah.