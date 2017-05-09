Graves County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Samantha Rowland

The Graves County Sheriff's Department says it wants your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday.

Deputies say Samantha Rowland of Mayfield is in the care of a group home. She left on a school bus headed for Graves County High School around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, and she did not return after school.

Deputies say they received information that Rowland may have been picked up from school by an unknown person and headed toward Louisville.

Rowland is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark blue jeans and black Tom's shoes.

Deputies say they are concerned for the teen's safety. They ask that anyone with information about where she is call the sheriff's department at 270-247-4501.