Neighbors react to Pecan Drive property rezoning

Pecan Drive in Paducah is rezoned from an R-1 facility to an R-4 after city commissioners voted on the issue Tuesday. That clears the way for a 100-bed nursing facility to be built across from houses along the stretch connecting Interstate 24 to the mall area.

Homes in the area are prone to flooding, and neighbors are concerned another concrete parking lot will add to the problem. They also take issue with traffic and noise.

Nevertheless, the measure passed Tuesday night by a 4-1 vote. Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham was the only no vote. “Property values will plummet," he said. "If you sell your house, you’re not going to get much for it."

Commissioner Sandra Wilson pointed out that the measure was voted on by the city’s zoning and planning commission. She added the city commission would have to have a reason to go against that recommendation.

Commissioner Sarah Stewart-Holland argued that the plot is already zoned to allow for a school or church. In essence, the concrete would have been poured regardless of the rezoning. She said another advantage is the relationship the city has made with the developer, CDB Service Finance, LLC. Mayor Brandi Harless said the developer has committed to going above and beyond with construction of the rainwater waste systems at the site.

Lucinda Mills lives off of Pecan Drive. She remembers walking through a different neighborhood 17 years ago. “It was very peaceful, very few neighbors. We had lots of wildlife in the yard then. We would have deer, and foxes, and rabbits. (When) my husband and I moved out here, it was the country, and now Paducah had overtaken us,” she said.

Dozens of neighbors echoed her feelings at the Tuesday night meeting. One man had this to say about potential flooding: “You could kayak down our street in high water. It just goes in a circle, and nobody will fix it.”

Harless said she’s gone back and forth on the rezoning, but ultimately thinks the land can be developed while the city works to fix the flooding issue.

They hope to do that with a storm water research study. Strand and Associates will visit the area Wednesday to begin assessing rainfall patterns and watersheds. Although the contract was established before the rezoning issue, Harless is making the neighborhood a priority area.

Strand and Associates will recommend infrastructure for the area that will help with the flooding, and the city will then determine what it can afford. “There are several basins in our community. This is the first basin we're going after. It wasn't necessarily the first up until we decided it was so important. If we were also going to ask a developer or give the developer permission, we had to take care of the community at the same time,” Harless aid.

Mills calls that progress. “I think, honestly, that's what most people want out of this. We just want to know that somebody's listening. If the mayor follows through with the things she has mentioned, we have made some progress. I think that the storm water research study is really going to give a lot of valuable information to all of us.”