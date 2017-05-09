City commission votes to expand areas where food trucks can operate in Paducah

You could start seeing more food trucks in Paducah after city commission members unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday to expand the locations where they can operate.

The ordinance expands the zones where food truck can operate to include the commercial zones and along city of Paducah rights-of-way. Food trucks could also, if the proprietors get written permission, operate on private property in those zones.

Under the approved ordinance, food truck can't operate for more than 14 consecutive days in one spot, and operators must wait 30 days before returning to a location. Food trucks can't be within 100 feet of the main entrance of a restaurant.

Some of the other guidelines the ordinance sets in place are that food trucks can operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., and they can operate until 2 a.m. if the truck is on private property of a business that stays open that late.

The ordinance does not apply to ice cream trucks, or to food vending carts or stands.