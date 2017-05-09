Murray State women unable to make move at NCAA Golf Regional

The Murray State Racers couldn’t take advantage of what is often called ‘moving day’ Tuesday when they matched their first round score at the NCAA Women's Golf Championship at the Lubbock, Texas regional.

In what was the least severe winds of the week and overnight rain here in the southern high plains, the Racers couldn’t get a good run going and carded scores of 307-307=614 for a spot in 15th place in the field of 18 teams. With the goal of making the top-6 teams to advance to the NCAA finals gone, the Racers will take pride in getting one more round in the program’s fourth NCAA appearance.

Murray State’s Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria improved her standing to 36th place in the field of 96 players with scores of 76-74=150, while Moa Folke was in 49th place with rounds of 75-78=153. Linette Holmslykke had scores of 78-78=156 for a spot in 68th place, while Anna Moore and Raeysha Surendran were each in 84th place. Moore had scores of 84-77=161 and Surendran posted scores of 78-83=161.

The fight will be intense in the final day as the Lubbock regional sends six teams to the NCAA finals. Arizona State is the leader at 570, with Texas Tech (582), Oregon and Furman (583), Texas (589) and UCLA and Kent State (592) in what is the top-7. Those with eyes for moving into the top-6 on the final round are San Diego State (594), BYU (598), Oregon State (599), Oklahoma (600) and Iowa State (603).

The Racers (614) are in 15th place, ahead of Georgetown (621), Richmond (641) and Sacred Heart (663). MSU trails UNLV (612) and TCU (611) and will be paired with them on the final day.

Round Two Notes

Puente’s round of 74 had two birdies and bogeys. An unfortunate double-bogey at the par-14 14th was the only thing that kept her from an even par day.

The Racers are one of 11 teams with 100 or more pars. The difference in the first 36 holes is that MSU hasn’t been able to make birdies like they normally do. They’re 16th in the field with 13 total birdies. Leader Arizona State has made 31.

Normally a strength, the Racers haven’t fared well on the par-5 holes and have played them +11 in two days. The leader is Oregon who has played them 13-under-par.

The Rawls Course played easier in round two. With a stroke average of 75.40, the second day was much easier on the field of 18 teams than it was in round one when the average was 77.0.

The Racers have again tied the program record for the lowest round in a NCAA regional at 307. They had that score in round one and matched the 307 the 2014 team had in the first round in 2014 in Tallahassee, Fla.

MSU will play again with TCU as they did today and also UNLV. They’ll start from the No. 10 tee at 9 a.m. with Surendran hitting MSU’s first shot of the final round.

From: Murray State Media Relations