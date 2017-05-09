Shoppers react after Illinois Star Centre Mall files for bankruptcy

The Illinois Star Centre Mall filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday May 4. Cases filed under Chapter 11 bankruptcy code are usually referred to as a reorganizational bankruptcy.

The news that the Illinois Star Centre Mall had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy was not a surprise to Andrea Raumaker. "There's nothing in it," said Raumaker.

She walks in the mall every day and has seen stores come and go. She said that the mall filing for bankruptcy makes her worried about the economy of the city.

"If you can't support one mall, you can't be doing that great," said Raumaker.

One shopper who lives in Carbondale said he questions how long the mall can stay in business.

"How does this place stay open?" he asked.

To reassure tenants that their businesses were safe, mall management delivered a letter saying there will be no immediate impact on mall operations.

Raumaker said she hopes the mall will bounce back and get owners that care about it and the town.

According to a written statement from mall management, filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy "is part of our on-going quest to bring the mall into solvency for the benefit of all partners in the business relationship we share".

Mall management plans to keep tenants informed when there is more information available.

A lawyer for the mall said Tuesday, May 9, that the reorganization effort is due to an ongoing dispute with the city.