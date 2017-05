We want to bring you a programming note: WPSD Local 6 will be off air for some viewers from midnight until 3 a.m. or possibly 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The programming outage is due to transmission line maintenance that will be going on during that time.

Comcast of Paducah customers will not be affected by the outage, because of the type of fiber feed by which that provider receives the WPSD signal.