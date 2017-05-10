Convention center board considering adding free Wi-Fi

The next time you are at an event inside the convention center in Paducah there may be free Wi-Fi service.

Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Board members discussed installing the service during Tuesday's meeting. The proposal is among possible improvements after last month's quilt show.

"We want to look at ever-evolving technology," Director of Operations Chuck Tate said. "We want to look at five years out. We want to look at purchasing something that's going to be robust enough to hold us over for a good five years until we have to make other investments."

Tate says installing Wi-Fi could cost $10,000 to $20,000, but the improvement would open other ways for the venue to earn revenue.

