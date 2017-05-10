Man sitting on top of moving car prompts chase in Wingo, KY

A Wingo, Kentucky man was arrested after a Graves County detective saw a man sitting on the roof of a moving car.



Around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, a detective was patrolling in the downtown area of Wingo when he saw a car driving on Main Street with a man sitting on the roof.



The detective put on his emergency lights to try and stop the car. Instead of stopping, the driver took off at a high rate of speed with the person on top of the car trying to get into the car.



The car headed out on Highway 45 and the detective followed. The car sped through a school zone and tried to pass a car going up a blind hill over a double line.



The chase only lasted a few miles before the driver decided to pull over.



The driver, 19-year-old Steven Youngblood of Wingo, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, DUI, reckless driving, and speeding. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.



Four other people in the car were released to their parents or another adult.