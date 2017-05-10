Washout repair to restrict traffic on portion of I-24 near Calvert City

A portion of westbound Interstate 24 near Calvert City will be down to one lane Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 will be down to one lane between exit 25 and exit 27. Crews will be working on erosion control and repairing a washout along the right-of-way.



The lane restriction is expected to be in place from about 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Local drivers are encouraged to self-detour via US 62 between exit 16 and exit 27.