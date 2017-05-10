Kentucky congressman holding town hall in Benton

Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.More
High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.More
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.More
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.More
Kentucky lawmakers have completed quick work on a bill sought by the Senate's top leader to reduce the coal industry's costs to cover claims by workers suffering from black lung disease.More
Kentucky lawmakers have completed quick work on a bill sought by the Senate's top leader to reduce the coal industry's costs to cover claims by workers suffering from black lung disease.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited all Republicans on Tuesday to join with what's been an all-male working group of GOP senators to craft a health care bill, after facing criticism that women were being excluded.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited all Republicans on Tuesday to join with what's been an all-male working group of GOP senators to craft a health care bill, after facing criticism that women were being excluded.More
The author of a scathing memo that the White House used to justify the firing of FBI director James Comey is the same man overseeing a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More
The author of a scathing memo that the White House used to justify the firing of FBI director James Comey is the same man overseeing a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.More
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More
Obama and Trump haven’t spoken since the inauguration, though an aide said Obama would take Trump’s call if the Republican reached out.More
Obama and Trump haven’t spoken since the inauguration, though an aide said Obama would take Trump’s call if the Republican reached out.More