Kentucky congressman holding town hall in Benton

BENTON, Ky -

Kentucky Congressman James Comer will be hosting a town hall in Benton Wednesday afternoon.

The town hall is one of four he is hosting this week.

It will be held at the Marshall County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m.

The courthouse is located at 1101 Main Street in Benton.

