Six things to know - 5/10/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River in Illinois is expected to reopen this afternoon. This is pending the removal of the flood wall and a bridge inspection. The bridge was closed last Thursday because of high levels on the river.



A lane restriction will be in place on Interstate 24 west near exit 25 in Marshall County. The restrictions will be in place from about 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Crews will be fixing erosion issues.



Meeting with high-ranking members of the Russian government are expected at the White House today. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister. After the meeting with Tillerson, the Russian Foreign Minister will meet with President Trump.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in has taken office and says he is open to visiting North Korea under the right conditions. Moon's softer stance could create friction with Washington, which has swung from threats of military action to hints of dialogue with North Korea.



You can talk with Kentucky Congressman James Comer about the issues impacting you and your family. Comer is holding a town hall this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. It is happening at the Marshall County courthouse on Main Street in Benton.



It has been one year since a tornado tore through the Mayfield community. The twister destroyed homes and businesses. The National Weather Service in Paducah says the tornado was an EF3. Winds peaked at 140 miles per hour and left a path of destruction that covered 19 miles. Ten people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.