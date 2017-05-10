Paducah woman charged with DUI after getting into crash

A Paducah woman was injured and charged with a DUI in a crash Tuesday night.



Just before 10:00 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash at 8635 Old Mayfield Road.



Deputies say 39-year-old Melissa Miniard of Paducah was driving north when she failed to go around a curve.



Her truck hit a culvert, utility pole, and a tree before stopping.



Deputies say Miniard was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.



She was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.



Miniard was charged with:

- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

- No registration plate

- No registration receipt

- License to be in possession

- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance