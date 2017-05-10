Parenting 101 - Explaining Tattling vs. Telling

Nobody likes a tattletale but not everyone who tells on someone is tattling. As adults we encourage kids to tell us when they are being bullied but there may be other situations where they aren't sure if anything should be said.



So what is the difference between tattling and telling?



Mitzi Collins, a 3rd grade teacher at Clark Elementary, says tattling is if someone is telling on someone else to get them in trouble. Telling is relaying information about someone that might be in danger or a problem might arise.



The biggest problem Collins sees in her classroom is that kids are afraid to come to her because they don't want to be a tattletale. So the next time you're talking to your kids about when they should come to an adult, here are some things to remind them.



WHAT IS TELLING:

- Telling is when you are concerned about safety

- Telling is for a problem this is important or urgent

- Telling is when an adult is needed to help solve the problem



WHAT IS TATTLING:

- Tattling is when the child wants someone else to get in trouble or avoid the blame for something they did

- Tattling is used when no one is hurt or in any danger

- Tattling is also used when one child is trying to have control over another child



Collins says the easiest way to avoid tattling is to set boundaries early.



