MO Attorney General asks court to strip Corey Hutcheson from his position as Mississippi County Sheriff

The Attorney General of Missouri says he is asking a court to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County in connection to the death of an inmate in the Mississippi County Jail.



Last week, a Nashville, Tennessee man died just a few hours after being booked into the jail. The identity of that inmate has not been released.



Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says the inmate died in an altercation that Hutcheson was a part of. Hutcheson's license as sheriff had previously been suspended due to him being charged with assault and robbery in two separate cases.



Hawley said once he heard of the inmate death, he ordered his office to open a full investigation. He said he asked the court to strip Hutcheson of his position to prevent him from interfering with the investigation.



In his full statement Hawley says,

"This afternoon I have asked a court to remove Cory Hutcheson from his position as sheriff of Mississippi County. My office has already charged Hutcheson with robbery, assault and illegal surveillance. And on Friday, an inmate at the Mississippi County jail died following an altercation in which Hutcheson participated—despite the fact Hutcheson’s license as sheriff has been suspended. As soon as I learned of this death, I directed my office to open a full investigation, which is now underway. In the meantime, we are asking the court to strip Hutcheson of his office of sheriff and prevent him from interfering in any way with our investigation and other law enforcement efforts. The people of Mississippi County, and Missouri, deserve honest law enforcement officials. My office is committed to conducting a vigorous and impartial investigation to ensure the rule of law is upheld."

Hutcheson was set to go to court in June for a hearing on both cases. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.