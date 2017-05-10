Chester, IL bridge reopened to traffic - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

CHESTER, IL -

The Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River in Illinois is back open to traffic.

The bridge was closed last Thursday because of high levels on the river.

The bridge was open around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bridge carries Route 51 traffic over the Mississippi River between Chester, Illinois and Missouri.

