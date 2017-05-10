Students competing to win money for art program

A group of local students could win thousands of dollars for their school, but they need your help.

Students at McCracken County High School have turned pairs of blank shoes into art. Their work has earned them a place among the top 50 contestants in Vans custom culture competition.

They now need your vote to get them into the top 5. If they get a spot, they will be flown to Los Angeles where one design will be selected to win $50,000 for their high school art program.

You can help by going to this website and voting for McCracken County High School in the Southeast Region. Wednesday is the last day to vote. The winners will be announced Thursday.