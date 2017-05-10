Carbondale man charged with murder in death of Johnston City man

A Carbondale man has been charged with murder in the death of a Johnston City man.



On March 9, 2017, 19-year-old Javon Trott was shot in the 400 block East Willow Street in Carbondale. He later died at a hospital.



The suspect in the case, 22-year-old Jarrell Pullen of Carbondale, was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month.



On Wednesday, a Jackson County grand jury charged Pullen with two counts of first degree murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.



Pullen is scheduled to be arraigned in Jackson County Circuit Court on May 11.