Deputies looking for Paducah man wanted on multiple warrants

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help finding a Paducah man wanted on multiple warrants.



On Tuesday, deputies were attempted to serve 33-year-old Matthew Thomas Williams with numerous outstanding warrants and summons at his home on Highland Church Road.



Williams was able to run away from deputies.



If anyone knows of Williams' current whereabouts they are asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at (270) 444-4719.