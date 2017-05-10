Tennessee lawmakers adjourn session featuring gas tax hike

A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned for the year after a session that featured heavy infighting among the Republican majority about Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax hike and other budget issues.More
In his brief letter Tuesday to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore “public trust and confidence” in the FBI.More
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin's top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency.More
Trump tweeted that he’ll name a replacement “who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."More
