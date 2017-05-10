Carbondale man sentenced to 19 years for battery charge

In court Wednesday in in Jackson County, Illinois, a Carbondale man was sentenced to 19 years in state prison after he was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office says 20-year-old Willie Williams Jr. shot a man in the leg on July 9, 2016, during a home break in. During the investigation into the incident, the man who was shot and his girlfriend told police they were asleep at home when they were awakened by two masked intruders. Before fleeing the scene, the intruders stole items from the home, demanded money from the couple, and one of them shot the man as he was reaching for money to give them.

The state's attorney's office says Williams was later identified as the shooter. About 15 minutes after the incident was reported, police tracked some of the stolen property from the break in to an apartment nearby. Officers found Williams outside that apartment, and they found the other intruder — a juvenile — inside the apartment.

Officers were able to find all the property stolen in the break in, as well as the gun used to shoot the victim.

Williams was sentenced on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. In addition to serving 19 years in state prison, he was sentenced to three years of mandatory supervised release. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

To see our previous reporting on the shooting, click here.