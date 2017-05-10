Mississippi County sheriff stripped of title, AG begins criminal investigation

Cory Hutcheson is no longer the sheriff in Mississippi County, Missouri. The state's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to remove Hutcheson from office. In April, Hutcheson was charged with several fraud and assault charges.

As we first reported over the weekend, an inmate died Friday while in custody at the county jail. With no clear signs of trauma on Tory Sanders' body, the coroner ordered an autopsy. We've since learned Hutcheson was somehow involved in Sanders' death.



It's because of at least two altercations. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says his office believes Hutcheson directed deputies to enter Sanders' cell in the second altercation, and that led to his death.

They're now launching a criminal investigation against Hutcheson involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Justice Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

"I directed my office to take the extraordinary action of asking the court on an emergency basis to immediately strip Hutcheson of his title of sheriff and remove him from office," Hawley says. "The court granted the request, so Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office of sheriff.”

We do not know how many deputies were involved, or what the happened during the altercations. I spoke with Mississippi County Coroner Terry A. Parker on Wednesday. He is now the acting sheriff. Parker said he couldn't comment on the circumstances at the jail, but he says you shouldn't be concerned.

“Don't be worried. Everything's going to be OK, and we're going to operate as normal," Parker says. "And if we don't have the resources, we have access to resources outside this county with highway patrol and other investigating abilities. So, there's no reason to be alarmed at law enforcement being unavailable.”

We still do not know what Sanders was charged with or the cause of his death. Parker told me the coroner's office is waiting on toxicology results, which could take weeks.



As for why Hutcheson was in the jail when he wasn't supposed to have law enforcement responsibilities, that's another thing the attorney general's office is investigating.

When Hutcheson was first charged in the two cases in April, he made bail, and a judge signed off on allowing him to return to law enforcement. We reached out to County commissioners, they had no comment. Hutcheson has previously denied the assault and surveillance allegations against him. He'll be back in court next month.