Teachers, student remember Mayfield tornado one year later

One year ago Wednesday, a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky. It uprooted trees, destroyed homes and ravaged businesses.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says it was heading toward Graves County Central Elementary School when it veered from its path.

Second grader, Colin Norman, says he remember taking shelter in the school hallway.

"I went down like this to try to stay safe, and I tried to get here as fast as I could," says Colin.

At the time, Colin was a first-grader in Karen Lykins' class. His mother, Amy Norman, was teaching in the classroom next door. The teachers say they saw the tornado from the window and immediately shielded the students with their bodies.

"We were, like, laying in the hall on top of them, trying to cover them to block them from anything that could happen," says Norman.

It was a terrifying moment, but the two teachers kept their cool.

"The mother instinct took over, and I was calm," says Lykins. "My number one goal was to protect the kids. It was only a miracle. It was God that saved our school."

Since the tornado one year ago, the Graves County School District has invested in more handheld radios and emergency scanners. A spokesperson says the district had funds set aside for safety emergencies. Some of that money was used to pay for the technology.