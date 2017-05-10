Nursing home coming to Paducah

A rendering of what the new nursing home may look like.

In 18 months, a new nursing facility will be up and running on Pecan Drive in Paducah after people who live nearby fought against it.

Life Care Centers of America is buying the lot. The company owns more than 200 nursing and care facilities in more than 28 states, including Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.

Founder Forrest Preston said the company plans to move 100 rooms from Parkview to the new nursing home and make the existing rooms in Parkview into private rooms.

Potentially, 150 highly skilled nursing jobs will open up.

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said she will speed up the storm water management study in the area of Pecan Drive to insure the neighborhood's flooding problem doesn't worsen with the new facility.

Harless also said the developer will design a larger detention pond and release structure for water. She said she will bring up traffic concerns with the city commission and explore building a park in part of the lot for the neighborhood.