German Marquez throws gem, Rockies beat Cubs 3-0

DENVER (AP) - German Marquez allowed three hits over eight innings and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday.



Marquez had a no-hit bid going until Kris Bryant's double leading off the seventh inning. He walked Kyle Schwarber in the first and retired 16 straight before Bryant's hit to left.



The 22-year-old Marquez (1-2) struck out eight by mixing in a mid-90s fastball with an assortment of breaking pitches. With two on and two outs in the seventh, Marquez broke opener the game with his liner to left. The Rockies bench gave him an ovation.



Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances to help the Rockies take two of three from Chicago.

