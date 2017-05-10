Murray State finishes in 15th place at NCAA Golf Regional

The Murray State Racers played the toughest course of their four trips to the NCAA Women's Golf Championship and when the final putt dropped Wednesday, the Racers had a new single-round team record 302 and a team record of 916 total at the Lubbock, Texas regional.

The Racers managed to get around the Rawls course in 302, which bested the three times they had posted 307, including two in this event. The original record was from 2014 in round one in in the Tallahassee Regional. MSU ended in 15th place after they were seeded 15th in the field of 18 squads coming into the 54-hole event.

MSU posted scores of 306-307-302=916 and bested Georgetown (926), Richmond (949) and Sacred Heart (974). The Racers were just behind San Diego State (892), BYU (893), TCU (902) and UNLV (905).

Lucila Puente led the way for MSU with a 32nd place showing on scores of 76-74-72=222. Her final round even par 72 was one shot off MSU’s NCAA record 71 that Delaney Howson posted in 2014. Linette Holmslykke placed 66th on scores of 78-78-73=229, while Moa Folke placed 72nd on rounds of 75-78-79=232. Anna Moore had scores of 84-77-78=239 and Raeysha Surendran had scores of 78-83-83=244 for a spot in 89th.

“We’re happy to improve upon the previous NCAA trips we’ve made, but we also thinking that we could’ve done better here this week,” said MSU Coach Velvet Milkman. “All of our five players were in the NCAA for the first time and overall, I saw a lot of good out of them this week. We have all of them back season and obviously we’d love to earn our way back here again.”

Not only did the Racers best the scores they posted in 2014, they did it on a much more difficult course here at Texas Tech. MSU also had their top seed of 15th and their top finish of the same. Previously, the Racers had finished 20th in 2009, 22nd in 2010 and 23rd in 2014.

The NCAA appearance for the Racers finishes an amazing 2016-17 season in which they won a program-record six times and had a pair of second-place showings and a third place in 11 events. MSU won their 10th Ohio Valley Conference title in April and placed three on the All-OVC First Team, while Moa Folke was named OVC Player of the Year.

Round Three Notes

The Rawls Course got easier as the event went on and that was mainly to the wind that was less and less from the first round on Monday to the final round Wednesday. The first round stroke average was 77.0, then it went to 75.4 and today it was 73.4.

Here is MSU’s history in the NCAA Golf Tournament

2009 Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

322-327-341=990 20th of 21

2010 Otter Creek GC, Columbus, Ind.

336-347-340=1023 22nd of 24

2014 Southwood GC Tallahassee, Fla.

307-316-310=933 23rd of 24

2016 Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

307-307-302=916 15th of 18

Lucila Puente Rodriguez was third in the field of 96 players in playing the par-3 holes at 2-under-par.

Raeysha Surendran made one of eight eagles in the event. She did it in the first round.

In a wild final round that decided the six teams that advance to the Chicago NCAA finals, Arizona State (842) fired an amazing 272 (16-under-par) in the final round to win the regional by 21 shots over Furman and Oregon (863). The other three teams to advance were Texas (869), host Texas Tech (873) and Kent State (875). Oregon State (877) and No. 1 seed UCLA (881) were among the teams that failed to advance.

Arizona State swept the top-3 individual spots in the event with Monica Vaughn taking medalist honors with scores of 71-68-69=208, a shot ahead of teammate Olivia Mahaffey (209) and two up on Linnea Strom (210). Oklahoma’s Julienne Soo (214), Susie Cavanagh of Oregon State (215) and Alex White of (BYU) advanced to the NCAA finals as individuals.

From: Murray State Media Relations