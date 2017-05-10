Trial begins for doctor charged with trying to have states attorney kidnapped

Opening statements wrapped up Wednesday afternoon in Saline County, Illinois, for the Harrisburg doctor charged with trying to pay an undercover officer to kidnap Michael Henshaw. Henshaw was the Saline County State's Attorney at the time.

Brian Burns was in jail on charges that he murdered his wife when he allegedly tried to have Henshaw kidnapped.

Court documents charge Burns with solicitation, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and attempt of aggravated kidnapping. Burns allegedly offered to pay an undercover police officer $1,000 in September to kidnap Henshaw.

Burns was in the courtroom Wednesday with his attorney, Bryan Drew, who told the 12 jurors and judge that Burns is not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and no money ever changed hands.

Special prosecutor Matt Gotten was brought in from Springfield to try the case in Saline County due to the conflict with the local state’s attorney’s office. Gotten argued that Burns’ cellmate wore a wire into the Saline County Jail on multiple occasions over the course of months, as they talked about plans to have Henshaw kidnapped. The prosecutor says audio recordings of those conversations will be played during the trial for the jurors. He said they show Burns was trying to orchestrate the kidnapping in an effort to have the pending murder charges against him dropped.

Henshaw passed away on March 22. Jayson Clark was chosen by the Democratic Party to fill Henshaw’s spot for the county.

The audio recordings and other evidence are expected to be presented Thursday in court. The trial continues at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Burns is being held in jail while awaiting trial in the death of his estranged wife, Carla Burns. He's also accused of trying to burn her body to hide her murder. A trial date has not yet been set in that case.