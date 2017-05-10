Stewart Announces 2017 Schedule

Six home games, two non-conference FCS opponents and the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner highlight the 2017 Murray State football schedule announced by head coach Mitch Stewart Tuesday.



“I am very excited about this non-conference schedule,” said Stewart. “I think we will get a feel for the type of team we have this year early on with the way our schedule opens up.”

Year three of the Mitch Stewart era will begin on Thursday, August 31 against regional Division II foe Kentucky Wesleyan. On September 9, the Racers will play their first of two games against non-conference FCS opponents when they welcome Central Arkansas to Roy Stewart Stadium.



Murray State’s first road game of the season will be September 16 when it makes the trip to Springfield to take on Missouri State. One week later, on September 23, the Racers return home for their OVC opener, Family Weekend and a Heritage Bank Battle of the Border match-up against Austin Peay.



On September 30, Murray State will make the drive across the Commonwealth to take on 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville. The Racers then resume OVC play on October 7 with their second of two straight road games at UT Martin.



Eastern Illinois comes to Murray on October 14, followed by the team’s annual off-week on October 21. Homecoming 2017 will take place on October 28 when the Racers face-off with the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky for in-Commonwealth bragging rights.



The final month of the regular season for Murray State begins on November 4 at Jacksonville State with a tussle with the three-time defending OVC champions. Murray State’s home finale will take place on November 11 when the Racers host Tennessee Tech.



On November 18, the Racers will end their regular season with a short trip to Cape Girardeau for a showdown with Southeast Missouri.



Season ticket packages for all six Racer home games will be available in the coming days.

Courtesy: Murray State Athletics

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.