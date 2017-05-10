KHSAA Region 1 tennis championships scores

The First Region tennis championships were held at the Heflin Tennis Center Wednesday in Paducah, Ky. Below are the final results.

Girls Singles:

McCracken County's Michelle McKamey defeats McCracken County's Sophia Shiben 6-0, 6-0 (7th consecutive First Region singles title)

Girls Doubles:

McCracken County's Danni Poat, Shelby Puryear defeat Murray's Kennedy Jones, Emily Kinsey 6-2, 6-2

Boys Singles:

Paducah Tilghman's Parker Rowton defeats McCracken County's Vincent Shiben 2-6, 6-2, 10-4

Boys Doubles:

Mayfield's Collins Dodson and Carter Dodson defeat Mayfield's Michael Day and Tate Puckett 6-2, 4-6, 10-2

