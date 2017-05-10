SIU board approves up to $35 million loan for Carbondale campus, postpones chancellor vote

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.

That decision came during the board of trustees' meeting on Wednesday.

The board was expected to choose a new chancellor for the Carbondale campus during that meeting, but a spokesman for SIU says the board chose not to make an appointment yet.

Instead, trustees will interview three existing finalists already in the running for the position as well as two new candidates selected from the pool of applicants. The spokesman said the two new candidates being considered were not named at the meeting.

The three known finalists are:

- George W. Hynd, president of Oakland University in Michigan.

- William Bradley Colwell, interim chancellor, SIU Carbondale.

- Carl A. Pinkert, vice president for research and economic development at the University of Alabama.

A fourth finalist originally selected, J.S. Elwell, withdrew from consideration when he was appointment president of Eastern New Mexico State University.

We are told the interviews of the five candidates now under consideration will be conducted in June.