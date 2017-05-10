Missouri AG to tour Mississippi County Jail regarding investigat - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Missouri AG to tour Mississippi County Jail regarding investigation into former sheriff

By Staff report
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO -

We expect to learn new information Thursday about former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's alleged involvement in the death of an inmate.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley plans to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about the investigation in the death of inmate Tory Sanders.

Hutcheson was removed from his position as the county sheriff Tuesday night regarding the inmate's death. For more on this story, click here

Hawley will tour the jail and hold a news conference Thursday. 

