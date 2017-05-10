U.S. Rep. James Comer responds to boos and criticism with optimistic view of AHCA

U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.

The bulk of the conversation focused on the American Health Care Act. The Republican plan to replace Obamacare is now in the Senate.

The biggest questions Wednesday were about pre-existing conditions, premiums for older people, and whether Kentuckians who got coverage through Kynect will lose their insurance.

Regarding the protests, Comer said: “I wish there would be Democrats that would do more than show up at town halls, and paint their faces, and hold banners up, and just disagree with everything, but you have to admit there's a problem with the health care system in America.”

A woman who said she is more than 60 years old in the crowd said she's worried about her premiums going up before she’s eligible for Medicare. The AARP has reported that people 55 years or older could see cost sharing increase up to $3,600 a year under the AHCA. Comer said he thinks if that’s the case, the premiums will be subsidized. “They're (insurance companies are) probably going to charge someone that's 64 a higher premium than someone is 34. What has to happen and what the American people want with health care is an affordable premium in that 60 to 65 range, and it's going to have to be subsidized," Comer said.

Comer told me he read the bill entirely. Inside, he said nothing in it indicated premiums for people between 60 and 65 will increase. If that is the case, he assured the crowd at the town hall that the Senate would fix that, because that age group is likely to turnout to vote in large numbers.

Comer told the crowd the bill won’t affect Medicare or people with pre-existing conditions.

“There’s an answer, but it’s not tax breaks for the wealthy and passing the buck, people. People in this country are mad,” one man commented.

Another man at the town hall showed the congressman his medicine while telling him about a pre-existing condition he has dating back to a diagnosis in the 1960s. Comer doesn’t think costs for those people will increase either. “I'm positive: If people continue to pay their premiums, then they're not going to be treated any different than people who are healthy. It's going to be the same cost,” Comer added.

AHCA stops Medicaid from expanding further. But, Comer said he thinks the more than 400,000 Kentuckians insured through current Medicaid expansion, won’t lose coverage. “If you're working poor, if you're disabled, if you're a single parent, if you're a child, then nothing changes about Medicaid, you're always going to be on Medicaid.”

We asked the congressman about the recent firing of FBI Director James Comey. Comer said he agreed with the president's decision because "the American people lost confidence in him in both political parties," because of his handling of the 2016 presidential election regarding both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.