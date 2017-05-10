U.S. Rep. James Comer responds to boos and criticism with optimistic view of AHCA

The Senate has blocked an effort to overturn an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land.More
Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
Two Republican senators say they will oppose President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative.More
The federal government ran the second highest monthly surplus on record this April as tax revenues were pushed higher by a change in the deadline for corporate tax payments.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
The U.S. senator from Kentucky has emerged as a leading Republican critic of the plan to replace the health care law, calling it "Obamacare lite."More
In Carbondale, Illinois, Sen. Dick Durbin met with health care leaders and patients who benefited from the Affordable Care Act Friday to discuss the impact repealing it will have on Illinoisans.More
Call it contraception equality. Vasectomies, which are not covered under President Barack Obama's health care law, are increasingly being included in state measures that would require insurers to provide cost-free coverage of birth control.More
