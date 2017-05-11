Comey sends farewell letter to FBI colleagues

Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the "way it was executed."



He says in the letter that although he'll be fine, he will miss the FBI and its mission "deeply."



The letter circulated among Comey friends and colleagues. It was posted online by CNN Wednesday night and a person who had seen the note confirmed the online version was authentic.



Comey also says that "in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence."



He says that "it's very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing."