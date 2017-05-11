Deputy jailer charged with sexual abuse of coworker

A McCracken County deputy jailer faces charges after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female colleague, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.

Deputies say a woman who is a deputy jailer reported to jail administrators that a male coworker had harassed and inappropriately touched her. Jailer Tonya Ray reported the allegation to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's department says investigators found evidence that substantiates the claim, and an arrest warrant was obtained.

The accused jailer, 43-year-old Chad Campbell of Paducah, was arrested around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of third degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment with physical contact.

He first was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail and later moved to an out-of-county jail.