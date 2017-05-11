2 ex-Kentucky state troopers to investigate Bardstown cases

A couple of former Kentucky State Police troopers will investigate the 2013 death of a Bardstown police officer and several other area cases.



The Courier-Journal reports state police are hiring the two retired troopers to look into the slayings of Officer Jason Ellis; teacher Kathy Netherland and her teenage daughter, Samantha, in 2014; the disappearance of 35-year-old Crystal Rogers in 2015 and the death of her father, Tommy Ballard, in 2016.



State police spokesman Lt. Michael Webb declined to identify the former troopers but said both were chosen after state police Commissioner Rick Sanders had the idea of dedicating two more investigators to the cases. Webb declined to say how much the former troopers are being paid.



He said they have extensive investigative experience.