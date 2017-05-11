Trial set for teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

A grand jury will hear two of the three original charges against a former Carlisle County teacher.



Troopers say Zachary Sims admitted to an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old female student.



In court on Wednesday, KSP Detective Cory Hamby says Sims and the girl kissed while at the school. Hamby also described explicit texts.



"The text messages alluded to sexual activity and its clear Mr. Sims is preparing to engage the juvenile in sexual intercourse," said Hamby.



Hamby says both Sims and the girl gave detectives their pass codes to retrieve the texts. Sims' attorney, Emily Roark, argues they show Sims told the girl several times nothing sexual could happen until after graduation.



"If he is no longer her teacher, then this isn't a crime at that point," said Roark.



Commonwealth Attorney Mike Hogancamp disagrees.



"The actual crime is procuring and promoting. That is taking place while she's 17 and while she's a student," said Hogancamp.



A Carlisle County grand jury will hear the case on May 18. Judge Keith Meyers sent them the following charges of unlawful use of electronics to induce a minor in sexual activity and misdemeanor official misconduct. He did not find evidence of tampering.