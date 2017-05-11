Six things to know - 5/11/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A McCracken County deputy jailer is facing charges after claims of sexual harassment and unwanted touching. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department investigated the claims against Chad Campbell. They found enough evidence to support that he had unwanted and illegal sexual contact with his female co-worker.



The trial against the doctor charged with trying to pay an undercover officer to kidnap the Saline County state's attorney will enter it's second day. Conversations between Brian Burns and his cellmate are expected to played in court today. Burns is also facing charges in the death of his wife.



The acting FBI director will be on Capitol Hill today. Andrew McCabe will take the lead at the annual hearing talking about threats that impact our national security.



The Department of Homeland Security is looking at expanding its electronics ban on planes. The DHS is considering increasing the number of flights were large devices like laptops will be banned from carry-on luggage. Right now the ban is in place at 10 airports in eight countries.



A Tennessee education group is working to get high school students interested in teaching. The Teach Today, Change Tomorrow initiative offers a recruitment and mentorship network for young students. Teachers are needed in English, science, technology engineering, and math.



A summit to protect you from the Zika virus will happen today in Lexington, Kentucky. State health expects will meet to talk about the current state of the Zika virus threat and what strategies and policies will help when responding to the virus.