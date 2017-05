Mayfield police are investigating a body that was pulled from a creek early Thursday morning.



Officers got a call around 6:10 a.m. and responded to Wilford and College Street in Mayfield, Kentucky.



A body was then pulled from the Red Duck Creek.



Police say the body is that of a African American male in his 20s.



The body was turned over to the coroner.



Police have started a homicide investigation.



We will be updating this story as we get more information.