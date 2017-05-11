Charleston, MO woman arrested and charged in connection to shooting

A Charleston, Missouri woman was arrested after police say she drove a truck that was involved in a shooting.



On Monday, May 8, around 12:15 p.m. the Charleston Department of Public Safety got several calls of gun shots being fired in the 700 block of Gail Street.



Investigators say a man fired several rounds at another man in the area where children were present. The shooter then got in the back of the truck and the truck drove away.



A description of the truck was given to officers. They stopped that truck near the intersection of Ironbanks Road and 3rd Street.



A firearm was found in the truck.



The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Shanika Ingram of Charleston, was arrested. She was charged with assault 1st degree and hindering prosecution for her actions in assisting the shooter with committing the crime, and giving him a ride out of the area so he could escape being arrested by police.



She was taken to the Mississippi County Jail. She posted a $100,000 bond and has been released.



The shooter is still at large and the case is under investigation.